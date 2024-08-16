How much Caitlin Clark gets screwed with $76,535 WNBA salary
The Caitlin Clark effect is undeniable.
Based on WNBA ratings and the recent Indiana Fever financial report, the former Iowa Hawkeye and now Fever rookie superstar has proven that her appeal transcends the WNBA, and as a result, has been a revenue windfall for the NBA. So her $76,535 annual salary certainly seems laughably low.
Let’s dig into how the current collective bargaining agreement is completely unfair to her and other burgeoning WNBA phenoms like the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese.
RELATED: Chronicling Caitlin Clark’s awesome WNBA summer break after Olympic diss
Jersey sales
NBA players have around a 50-50 split with “basketball-related revenues”, which includes broadcast money and jersey sales. WNBA players don’t see any of that unless a certain threshold is met, which is not known to the public.
With Caitlin Clark, there has been a 1,193% increase in Indiana Fever jersey sales year-over-year. It can be assumed almost all of those are Clark jerseys. She most likely doesn’t see a cent of that.
One-woman ratings driver
How much is Clark driving the WNBA’s record ratings? Try 14 of the 16 highest-rated WNBA games this season have showcased Caitlin Clark (top three were Clark and her main on-court rival, the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese).
Clark’s ratings momentum has continued from Iowa into the WNBA.
The remaining 14 games of the Indiana Fever’s regular season schedule, who sit seventh in the WNBA at 11-15, will be on national television, including the Fever's return to action vs. the Phoenix Mercury. Not a bad deal for the WNBA.
Also in that Fever financial report: the Fever had the second-most engagement for social media across ALL American sports franchises between April through July with 800 million views. Only Lionel Messi's Inter Miami had more.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark slays in sheer see-through fit for All-Star arrivals
Mass appeal beyond the game
As witnessed most recently by Clark hanging with the “starstruck” New York Yankees and Aaron Judge, Clark has pop-culture appeal that the WNBA and Indiana Fever are certainly using to their bottom-line profit benefit.
The new media rights agreement is now up to $2.2 billion over the next 11 years (with incentives for more), and a disproportionate reason for that is the Caitlin Clark effect.
Obviously Clark and her team have struck huge deals with brands, most notably the record $28 million deal with Nike, including the recent unveiling of her inaugural signature Kobes.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has said that Clark could make as much as $500,000 for her rookie season with undisclosed incentives, and the WNBPA can opt out of its current deal this November with more leverage.
For Clark and other transcendent WNBA superstars, let’s hope they are able to get closer to their true market value. Because now, she’s an absurd bargain.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Time flies: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shares stunning glam photos
Throwin’ heat: Paige Bueckers rocks crop top, matching Jordans for first pitch (PHOTO)
Can’t wait: Angel Reese teases 1990s-inspired ‘apple bottom jeans’ tunnel fit
Modern love: Tara Davis-Woodhall, Hunter’s love story started by sliding in DMs
A-list advice: What Tom Cruise told Simone Biles after the Olympics