Cameron Brink rocks full Sparks uniform dancing with bestie teammate Rae Burrell
Here’s a sight all Los Angeles Sparks fans want to see: Cameron Brink in her full uniform. While the second year player isn’t ready to come back quite yet from her ACL injury suffered nearly a year ago, she posted a fun video and pose with teammate and bestie Rae Burrell that should get fans pumped.
The 23-year-old Brink may not be on the court helping the Sparks yet, but she’s certainly made her presence felt with her tunnel fits like this all-white tennis skirt, and her leopard-print stunner.
RELATED: Cameron Brink’s surprising blazer fit is ‘Wheel of Fortune’ winner in return
She also made news with her link up with Kevin Durant after a game in some leather shorts, and then towering over Dallas Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers at the last game. Not to mention, she lost her blonder hair for her “natural” color.
The 3-6 Sparks certainly could use that 6-foot-4 height in the lineup with new addition Kelsey Plum. It doesn’t help that Brink’s teammate and bestie Burrell is also out for weeks with a leg injury suffered in her first minute of action this season.
RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink is barely recognizable as model while injured for Sparks
While both are out, Burrell and Brink showed off a sign of things to come in their full unis posing together in the gym.
They also hit some dance moves together, and Brink wrote, “Prepared to be sick of us @raehoops.”
Brink is set to return sometime before the All-Star break in July with Burrell around the same time. Sparks fans definitely won’t be sick of that duo, or their pregame fits.
