The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink rocks full Sparks uniform dancing with bestie teammate Rae Burrell

The injured Los Angeles star has some fun while previewing a look all Sparks fans are looking forward to seeing on the court.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink walks on the court before the game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center.
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink walks on the court before the game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Here’s a sight all Los Angeles Sparks fans want to see: Cameron Brink in her full uniform. While the second year player isn’t ready to come back quite yet from her ACL injury suffered nearly a year ago, she posted a fun video and pose with teammate and bestie Rae Burrell that should get fans pumped.

The 23-year-old Brink may not be on the court helping the Sparks yet, but she’s certainly made her presence felt with her tunnel fits like this all-white tennis skirt, and her leopard-print stunner.

RELATED: Cameron Brink’s surprising blazer fit is ‘Wheel of Fortune’ winner in return

Cameron Brin
LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink poses before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

She also made news with her link up with Kevin Durant after a game in some leather shorts, and then towering over Dallas Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers at the last game. Not to mention, she lost her blonder hair for her “natural” color.

The 3-6 Sparks certainly could use that 6-foot-4 height in the lineup with new addition Kelsey Plum. It doesn’t help that Brink’s teammate and bestie Burrell is also out for weeks with a leg injury suffered in her first minute of action this season.

RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink is barely recognizable as model while injured for Sparks

While both are out, Burrell and Brink showed off a sign of things to come in their full unis posing together in the gym.

Cameron Brink and Rae Burrell
Cameron Brink/Instagram

They also hit some dance moves together, and Brink wrote, “Prepared to be sick of us @raehoops.”

Rae Burrell and Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram
Rae Burrell and Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

Brink is set to return sometime before the All-Star break in July with Burrell around the same time. Sparks fans definitely won’t be sick of that duo, or their pregame fits.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way!: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family pic

Curry x2: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai photos with big bro

Smitten: Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joins LeBron family in Hawaii

Still flawless: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free without baby

Awww: Tom Brady’s 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News