Cameron Brink stunningly ditches signature blonde hair for 'natural color'
Cameron Brink has officially gotten rid of her signature blonde hair.
After initially posting darker hair in a selfie when first getting her hair done, it was unclear whether or not the Los Angeles Sparks star had permanently made such a dramatic change.
Now the answer is a resounding yes, as the the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and fashion influencer posted another selfie on her Instagram Stories, "back to my natural color" with a nerdy-face emoji.
The former Stanford first team All-American and No. 2 pick behind Caitlin Clark in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Brink is coming up on the one-year mark of when her rookie year ended abruptly with a season-ending ACL injury.
When Brink returned to "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," she also provided an update on her injury by saying, "[I] tore my ACL, tore my meniscus as well, but it's all surgically repaired now. So, I'm good. It's just going to take me a couple months to be back."
In the meantime, besides also gabbing on her "Straight to Cam" podcast with Sydel Curry, the 23 year old also has a wedding to plan with fiancé Ben Felter.
The big question is, will she keep the natural color for the big day?
