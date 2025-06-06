The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink stunningly ditches signature blonde hair for 'natural color'

The WNBA star and fashion influencer confirms in a selfie that she's ditched her signature blonde hair.

Matthew Graham

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Cameron Brink has officially gotten rid of her signature blonde hair.

After initially posting darker hair in a selfie when first getting her hair done, it was unclear whether or not the Los Angeles Sparks star had permanently made such a dramatic change.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

Now the answer is a resounding yes, as the the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and fashion influencer posted another selfie on her Instagram Stories, "back to my natural color" with a nerdy-face emoji.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

The former Stanford first team All-American and No. 2 pick behind Caitlin Clark in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Brink is coming up on the one-year mark of when her rookie year ended abruptly with a season-ending ACL injury.

Cameron Brink
Chloe Brown/Instagram

When Brink returned to "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," she also provided an update on her injury by saying, "[I] tore my ACL, tore my meniscus as well, but it's all surgically repaired now. So, I'm good. It's just going to take me a couple months to be back."

In the meantime, besides also gabbing on her "Straight to Cam" podcast with Sydel Curry, the 23 year old also has a wedding to plan with fiancé Ben Felter.

The big question is, will she keep the natural color for the big day?

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

