Fan gifts Chad Ochocinco McDonald's; NFL great responds with legendary invite
If you've ever followed former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, you know he's a man who loves his McDonald's.
Ochocinco never shys away from sharing his love of the fast food joint, even sharing his hauls from the restaurant. Now that he is happily retired, the NFL great can indulge in his favorite food even more.
And the fans know it.
Recently, Ochocinco was making an appearance at a convention and a fan spotted him. The fan approached him with a special gift, which was a bag full of McDonald's.
Ocho was taken aback by the surprise and said, "I f*cking love it here," before embracing the fan and sharing some laughs.
The best part? The fan got a gift as well: an invite to the strip club.
That's some great karma.
Getting to cool moment with your favorite player that you will never forget, followed by a night will probably make sure you never forget. It's a win-win for everyone involved.
So, remember everyone: you reap what you sow.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Big-time Team USA track and field bonuses revealed: women rule!
Campus crushers: Livvy Dunne stuns in entrancing back to school photos
Personal foul?: Sydney Sweeney’s thirst trap catches attention of NFL star receiver
Gold member: Dana White makes unexpectedly huge sports memorabilia purchase
GOAT physique: Stunning shirtless comparison of LeBron vs. MJ during careers