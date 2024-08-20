Big-time Team USA Olympic bonuses revealed: Gabby Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone main winners
It’s no secret U.S. athletes don’t make a ton of money for an Olympic gold. Each gold is worth $37,500. That’s far less than other countries. A gold medal for Singapore, for example, is worth about $737,000.
There are perks beyond the games like endorsement deals, but some athletes in other countries get everything from cows, cars and $1 million bonuses.
You do have stars like Simone Biles who have seven-figure endorsement deals to capitalize on her success. Also, multi-millionaire NBA players (and almost billionaires like LeBron James) who competed for Team USA, only received a stipend and per diem budget. That budget definitely didn’t cover their massive wine bill in France.
For the first time though, track stars had extra monetary incentive to win gold. Those who won in each of the 48 track and field events in Paris received $50,000, and relay teams split the same amount. World records received an additional bonus.
On the U.S. side, the biggest payouts went to the women. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won two gold medals: one in the 400 meter hurdles with a world-record time and one in the 4x400 meter relay. Gabby Thomas won three golds: one in the 200 meter, one in the 4x100 meter relay and the last also in the 4x400 meter relay.
McLaughlin-Levrone was tops of all athletes with $160,000.
While Gabby Thomas was not too shabby with $70K extra to take home.
It’s great to see these gold medalists cash in on their amazing performances. It will be interesting to see what the bonuses are like for the Summer Olympics 2028 in Los Angeles.
