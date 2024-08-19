Sydney Sweeney thirst trap catches attention of NFL's DeAndre Hopkins, who shoots his shot
Sometimes when scrolling through Instagram it is best to just keep things moving, but NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins noticed something he couldn't resist.
Actress Sydney Sweeney shared a "thirst trap" photo which led to a reply from the Tennessee Titans pass catcher which is going viral.
Sweeney posted a photo captioned, "i think they call this a thirst trap," and Hopkins popped up in the comments section to shoot his shot.
The post features five slides in a black body suit and Hopkins was one of the many to chime in.
The photos generated over 4 million likes, so it's certainly getting some eyes.
Over the weekend, Titans head coach Brian Callahan shared an injury update on Hopkins who has missed a few weeks due to a knee injury, saying the star receiver will return to the team soon and is expected to suit up on the season opener against the Chicago Bears on September 8.
In the meantime, he's spending his time recovering on social media.
