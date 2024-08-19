Dana White makes unexpectedly huge sports memorabilia purchase
UFC president Dana White made headlines for his unexpected generosity at Fanatics Fest over the weekend.
According to TMZ, while mingling with the crowd on Saturday, August 17, White was approached by a fan named Kenny Duncan Jr., Duncan is also the founder of Celebrity Mint, a company known for crafting commemorative coins shaped like trading cards that feature legendary sports figures.
The fan apparently offered the 55-year-old a pure gold coin featuring boxing icon Mike Tyson – free of charge, just wanting to share his work with the president
However, instead of accepting the gift without reciprocation, White pulled out a thick stack of cash and handed Duncan $600 for the .5-gram coin. White, who has a well-known friendship with Tyson, left Duncan pleasantly surprised by the gesture.
Meanwhile, UFC fans are calling for White to cut Herbert Burns after his disappointing performance at UFC 305 on the same day.
Burns, who had a strong start in the UFC in 2020, has since suffered four consecutive losses, the most recent being a third-round TKO by Jack Jenkins.
Fans took to social media, labeling his performance as “pathetic” and urging White to remove him from the roster, with harsh comments on social media like “Cut Herbert” and “He doesn’t belong in this league.”
