Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh makes dramatic uniform change to make players happy
Jim Harbaugh is bringing a really cool addition to the Los Angeles Chargers this season and it has to do with their uniforms in practice. Yes, we are talking about practice, not a game, but practice — and it’s really awesome.
Coach Harbaugh isn’t your average coach. He played in the NFL for 15 seasons as a quarterback for five different teams. He then got into coaching where he eventually went from college with the Stanford Cardinal to coaching the San Francisco 49ers in 2011-2014 where he almost won the Super Bowl in 2013 vs. his brother John’s Baltimore Ravens. He then went back to college to coach the Michigan Wolverines from 2015-2023 where he won a national championship in his final season.
Now with the Chargers, Harbaugh is making some changes to the team’s practice uniforms that honors players’ accomplishments on their jerseys.
Harbaugh told reporters, “I just like a resume. It kinda reminds me of a general who has different patches. Any playoff appearance, captain, it’s on there. If they have any NFL record or Charger record, or the important awards- Man of the Year, All-Pro, Block of Granite award,” he said.
“Someday they’ll be able to put that jersey up in a frame, put it on a wall. Say something really good about themselves and what they accomplished as a pro football player. I like that.”
Here’s what it looks like:
And here:
That’s super cool. It’s too bad they can’t add them to the actually game uniforms, too.
Will they sell the practice jersey version? There’d definitely be fans out there buying those.
Regardless, it’s a unique and awesome move by coach Harbaugh.