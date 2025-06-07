Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen had an epic wedding in California last weekend. Now, the actress shared an exclusive photo of her and her Buffalo Bills quarterback husband.
It was an epic day that featured Steinfeld’s beautiful short rehearsal dress, followed by her dad walking her down the aisle, and a viral kiss to seal the deal with the NFL Most Valuable Player. They even had a guest list full of Bills stars and even oddly the actor and writer Larry David.
Allen and the actress have been together since 2023 and he proposed to her back in November in a scene made for Hollywood in Malibu.
With the wedding last week, the co-star of the movie Sinners wasn’t able to do her weekly Beau Society newsletter to fans’ disappointment. While she didn’t do a full newsletter this Friday, she gave fans an exclusive photo of the happy couple and wrote, “We’re married! More to come…”
Now she really is “The Queen of Buffalo” as the viral billboard for her says.
Congratulations to the happy couple and thanks to Steinfeld for sharing such an amazing photo from their big day.