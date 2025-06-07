Josh Allen gives rare comment to Hailee Steinfeld’s official wedding photo post
Josh Allen is usually a pretty private guy when it comes to his relationship with Hailee Steinfeld. After she posted the first official wedding photo of the couple, he couldn’t help but comment.
Allen, 29, and Steinfeld, 28, have been together since 2023 and got engaged in November of 2024 after an epic proposal from the Buffalo Bills quarterback in Malibu.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld practices dance moves before Josh Allen wedding with A-list actor
While the couple has had their moments with some public PDA with a sweet kiss from Allen at the NFL Honors 2025 event where he won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, they largely stay off the grid.
Of course, cameras are going to catch the two public figures out and about like posing together after a Bills game in Los Angeles or Allen at her big Sinners movie premiere where they shared a heartwarming moment together in Mexico. The wedding for the most part was super exclusive and private.
RELATED: Why was Larry David at Josh Allen-Hailee Steinfeld wedding? Perfect theory emerges
Paparazzi photos did surface of Steinfeld in her short rehearsal dress, and her dad walking her down the aisle, and their viral first kiss, but no official photos were released until Steinfeld dropped one on her weekly newsletter Beau Society to which Allen reposted and commented, “My ❤️.”
Steinfeld is now officially “The Queen of Buffalo” as the viral billboard during the season stated.
Hopefully we see more of the adorable couple next season, but don’t count on Allen posting much involving Mrs. Allen.
