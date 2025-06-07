The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen gives rare comment to Hailee Steinfeld’s official wedding photo post

The Buffalo Bills quarterback and NFL MVP reacts to his famous actress wife’s exclusive picture from their big day.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Allen is usually a pretty private guy when it comes to his relationship with Hailee Steinfeld. After she posted the first official wedding photo of the couple, he couldn’t help but comment.

Allen, 29, and Steinfeld, 28, have been together since 2023 and got engaged in November of 2024 after an epic proposal from the Buffalo Bills quarterback in Malibu.

Nov. 22, 2024: Bills quarterback Josh Allen proposed to Hailee Steinfeld in Malibu, California. / @joshallenqb/Instagram

While the couple has had their moments with some public PDA with a sweet kiss from Allen at the NFL Honors 2025 event where he won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, they largely stay off the grid.

When Allen and Steinfeld first went public with their relationship from Paris. / Josh Allen / Instagram

Of course, cameras are going to catch the two public figures out and about like posing together after a Bills game in Los Angeles or Allen at her big Sinners movie premiere where they shared a heartwarming moment together in Mexico. The wedding for the most part was super exclusive and private.

Paparazzi photos did surface of Steinfeld in her short rehearsal dress, and her dad walking her down the aisle, and their viral first kiss, but no official photos were released until Steinfeld dropped one on her weekly newsletter Beau Society to which Allen reposted and commented, “My ❤️.”

Josh Allen/Instagram

Steinfeld is now officially “The Queen of Buffalo” as the viral billboard during the season stated.

Hopefully we see more of the adorable couple next season, but don’t count on Allen posting much involving Mrs. Allen.

Sept. 13, 2024: Bills quarterback Josh Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, makes her favorite team clear. / @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

