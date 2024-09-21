Charlotte Flair's best Instagram posts from over the years
Charlotte Flair has risen to the top of the pro wrestling industry due to her ferocity inside the ring and her unmatched charm on the microphone. The WWE superstar has already had an impressive 17 title reigns and is close to breaking an all-time championship record set by her Hall of Fame father, Ric Flair.
The 38-year-old has also found success outside of WWE. In 2017 she was ranked as one of the fittest female athletes in the world. The following year, she appeared on ESPN's Body 10 magazine. Flair has also started ramping up her film and television career with roles in Psych: The Movie and the upcoming horror flick, You Lose You Die.
In all that time Flair remains an active user of Instagram to stay in touch with her fans. From behind-the-scenes glimpses of her life as a WWE superstar to date nights with her attractive husband Andrade, here's a look at some of her best photos.
From the top of the cage
Flair posted this photo in November of 2023 during WWE's Survivor Series: Wargames event in Chicago. On that night, she led her Survivor Series team to victory.
And I’m not even in my prime yet 👸🏼💎🦋"
Fundraising for a good cause
Pro-wrestlers have always had a heavy presence in charity work and Flair is no different. She shared a photo from a Smile Train fundraiser that she held in the fall of 2023.
"THANK YOU to everyone who has donated to my Smile Train fundraising campaign. Last night, I hosted a few close friends to share more about the important work Smile Train @smiletrain is doing.
Because I believe so much in this foundation, I’m not going to stop fundraising today. As one campaign comes to end, you can now buy a Champion of Smiles t-shirt, tank top or sweat shirt to support Smile Train and help kids with cleft palates get the help they need.
Link in bio.
Special thanks to my good friend @skam483 for helping me behind the scenes & @kabooki_orlando for the delicious food and drinks! 🥂"
Backstage photo next to a WWE legend
John Cena is acclaimed as one of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all time. Flair didn't hesitate to share a moment with Cena backstage when the Hollywood juggernaut returned to the company due to the SAG strikes.
Adding to the fun Flair quotes Cena's famous catch phrase. ""Hustle • Loyalty • Respect
30x 😎
@johncena 💎"
Landing a major film role
As noted, Flair has started making waves in the film world. She was cast, under her real name Ashley Flier, in the new horror film You Lose You Die co-starring Freddy Rodriguez.
"So incredibly excited to be apart of this movie 🙏
You’ll be in for a treat🩸😏👀"
Tying the knot
In August 2022, Flair married fellow WWE superstar Andrade El Idolo. The two started dating in 2019, got engaged in 2020, and were married in Mexico just a couple of years later.
Flair didn't have to hide how she felt on this day. She writes, "🥹
#weddingphotography #weddingphotos #brideandgroom"
An extravagant entrance on a history making night
Flair made history in 2019 alongside Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. The trio became the first women to headline WWE WrestleMania in a matchup against each other. The former champion made an elaborate entrance via helicopter, which she reflected on via Instagram.
"I want to thank everyone from makeup, production, props, travel, TR, producers, security and everyone behind the scenes at @WWE for helping make this journey possible ♥️ your hard work helps make all of this possible. #wrestlemania #tbt
ROBE: Thank you @terrysews2 for all the hours and time spent on making me look and feel like a 👸 this #wrestlemania the detail was incredible 💜 🙏🏻"
A cosplay queen
Halloween season always excites the masses, Flair being one of them. She dressed up like DC Comics character Harley Quinn in October 2019, specifically, the version made famous by Academy Award winner Margot Robbie. Her hubby Andrade draped up as The Joker to complete the couple's cosplay adventure.
"Because everything she does comes from within; from some dark impulse. I guess that’s what makes her so thrilling to watch. So dangerous. Even perfect at times, but also so damn destructive. 🃏 @andradealmas 📸: @richfreedaphoto #halloween"
Putting in the work
A common post that Flair makes is her putting in the time inside the gym. Her muscular physique is widely touted in WWE, and this photo in May 2021 shows off her dedicated work ethic.
Not a stranger to criticism, Flair fires back a passage of inspiration. "not everyone deserves to know the REAL YOU. let them criticize who they think YOU are."
Sept. 19
