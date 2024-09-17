WWE Superstar John Cena Set To Star In New Film 'Matchbox'
WWE superstar John Cena has landed his next role.
Cena is set to feature in the live-action film 'Matchbox', inspired by Mattel's iconic toy car line, according to Deadline. The film will be produced by Apple Original Films and will be based on a screenplay written by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper.
The new film is another addition to Cena's increasingly long body of work in Hollywood (and his busy schedule). Cena most recently starred in Jackpot, an action/comedy based in the future where a lottery winner must avoid being killed before sundown to keep his prize. He's also starring in the second season of Peacemaker, his hit Max series where he stars as a superhero who 'fights for peace at any cost', and has various other projects in the works.
Cena announced his upcoming retirement from professional wrestling in July during a surprise appearance at WWE's Money in the Bank. He plans to wrestle about 30-40 dates through the end of 2025, at which time he'll hang up his boots for good. He'll go out as one of the most iconic and successful WWE superstars of all time, with an incredible 16 World Championships to his name.
