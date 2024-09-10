A Chiefs superfan 'may never recover' from Taylor Swift noticing her custom jacket
When the game's good, but the celeb encounters are even better. During Thursday's NFL Kickoff on September 5, while the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a victory over the Baltimore Ravens, one superfan’s night became unforgettable, thanks to a sweet moment with Taylor Swift.
Jenny Mosier, a dedicated Swiftie and Chiefs fan, crafted a custom Kansas City Chiefs jacket for her daughter, Lila, embroidered with symbols from the 34-year-old pop sensation’s album.
The back of the jacket read "So High School" — a nod to what many fans think is a song about Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, 34 — caught the eye of none other than Swift, who was watching the game in her beau’s suite. "Oh, that is SO cute, I love it," the “Cruel Summer” singer gushed.
Captured on video, and shared on the proud mom's Instagram, the interaction shows an ecstatic Lila receiving praise from her idol. The moment was made even sweeter as Ed Kelce, Travis’s dad, handed out M&Ms to the kids. “I almost passed out. I may never recover from this moment,” the superfan wrote over the clip, which @TheTSUpdates picked up and reshared on X (formerly Twitter).
“WHAT A GAME! Awesome season opener with a Chiefs win! 🎉” Jenny captioned the post, adding, “YES I was totally in awe by being so close to Taylor who was just behind us in Travis’s suite. My heart was literally pounding when she talked to Lila!! And complimented the custom jacket I made for the concerts in Zurich 😭.”
As if the evening wasn't already perfect, the social media reaction to the Mosiers' story added to the memorable encounter. "Core memories for your fam!!! ❤️💛🎉 Love seeing your daughters’ happy face!" and "You’re so insanely lucky. The little girl will literally remember that forever and tell her kids about it someday 😭," were just a couple of the heartfelt responses.
Sept. 10
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Big number game: How much is Livvy Dunne’s empire worth?
On the prowl: Livvy Dunne slays in tiger-print boots, miniskirt for LSU game (PHOTOS)
Cuteness: Steph Curry, wife Ayesha, kids family photos mind-blowing evolution
Dynamic duo: Gabby Thomas, Sunisa Lee side-by-side stunner at NYFW (PHOTO)
Fire-alert: WNBA’s Nika Muhl’s miniskirt, bikini top fit causes ‘heat advisory’ (PHOTOS)