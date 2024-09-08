Nika Muhl’s miniskirt, bikini top outfit causes ‘heat advisory’ (PHOTOS)
While Seattle Storm guard Nika Muhl isn’t seeing much of the court these days, she’s certainly an MVP candidate off of it.
Recently, the rookie and former UConn Huskies star stunned with her fit game in her first WNBA return to Connecticut.
The Storm were at home Saturday night vs. the Phoenix Mercury, where the rookie issued a “heat advisory” as the team’s X (formerly Twitter) account captioned due to her latest outfit.
There’s a reason Muhl has over 500K followers on Instagram. Check out some of the previous looks Muhl has shown off.
Muhl missed the first few games of the WNBA preseason because of visa issues and she has received very limited minutes so far, but she’s still a fan favorite.
