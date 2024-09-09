Livvy Dunne slays in tiger-print boots and miniskirt for LSU football game (PHOTOS)
Livvy Dunne is usually spotted at boyfriend Paul Skenes’ Pittsburgh Pirates games. This time, she didn’t have to take a private jet to attend a sporting event.
The viral gymnast showed off how much she’s a normal college student — she took in an SEC college football game in Death Valley. The LSU Tigers had a home game Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Dunne and friends soaked up the school spirit with some amazing photos.
Her caption reads, “Can I get a geaux tigers?!,” which of course is a classic LSU cheer that's pronounced "Go Tigers." The black miniskirt and tiger-print boots definitely will make most non-Tiger SEC rivals root for LSU.
Games at LSU are known for their Mardi Gras-like atmosphere, while Tiger Stadium is known as one of the loudest, with the most passionate fan bases. Dunne clearly is having a great time with her friends and embracing college life in these photos.
Dunne has been active with extracurricular events at LSU lately. Earlier in the week she stepped out on the purple and gold carpet all glammed up in a black dress for the premiere of "The Money Game." The previous weekend she shared bikini photos on a gymnastics team bonding outing.
The gymnast is in her fifth and final year of college eligibility, and it’s nice to see her being a normal 21-year-old college student, even if she’s anything but one with her NIL, social media, and brand dynasty.
