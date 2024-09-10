Gabby Thomas, Sunisa Lee side-by-side stunner at NYFW (PHOTO)
New York Fashion Week turned into an Olympics fit competition.
Several high profile Team USA members made their way to fashion’s biggest week in the states. Noah Lyles showed off his insane physique; Gabby Thomas looked like a “princess”; Sunisa Lee mystified in her trench coat; and Jordan Chiles made her first runway appearance.
It’s been quite the lineup of names. When you have the star power of Thomas and Lee at once, it’s a photo opp not to be missed.
That’s an incredible duo right there, and two of the most lovable and adorable athletes.
Lee, who strolled through New York City earlier in the day, was styled by Tommy Hilfiger. The two-time gold medal gymnast dressed in a sleek beige trench coat, long black boots, and black shades. And of course, her favorite accessory, cream-colored press-on nails.
Thomas, who won three gold medals in Paris, posted a video of how she was getting ready for her first NYFW experience in a beautiful white dress.
Both Thomas and Lee shined bright and have futures in the modeling and fashion industry should they want it. The photo of the two of them together will get anyone’s attention.
