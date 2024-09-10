Steph Curry, wife Ayesha, kids family photos mind-blowing evolution
Steph Curry is undoubtedly the greatest shooter of all time and completely changed the NBA game forever with his reinvented range of anywhere within half court. (Too bad now he’s without Splash Brother Klay Thompson, which he’s understandably not happy about.)
The 36-year-old Golden State Warriors icon was the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Two years later, he married his long-time girlfriend Ayesha Alexander in Charlotte, now of course Ayesha Curry, 35, where they met when they were teenagers. Now they’re inseparable, even with US Open style coordination.
Fast forward to 2024, and the four-time NBA champion, two-time league MVP, ten-time All-NBA selection, and the owner of most 3-pointers ever made has a beautiful family, with now four children: Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby Caius, born in May.
This compilation of the family photo through the years will blow your mind that those 15 years went by in a flash.
Mrs. Curry captioned the photo, “My little family. So grateful.”
Some of our favorite parts: Ayesha’s hairstyle evolution, Steph’s turtleneck, full-length trendy coat ensemble that looks completely out of place, and Riley’s annoyed look of having to take a family photo, which of course any family can relate to with their kids.
Steph had a memorable summer with his resume-defining performance for Team USA at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, even though that meant having to like LeBron James, with his unbelievably clutch “Night, night” fourth quarter that left everyone in awe, especially the French announcers. Curry had the perfect troll shirt in response.
The Currys have also built a brand and entertainment empire, as well as championed some big philanthropic initiatives. It’s heartwarming to see the entire family grow in front of our eyes.
Hopefully Steph has retired the turtleneck and coat though for any future family photos.
