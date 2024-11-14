Ciara's Most Smoking Hot Fits of 2024
Ciara has been dropping banger tracks for years and collaborating with a number of artists including Missy Elliott, Ludacris, and 50 Cent. The Grammy winner, who's married to NFL superstar Russell Wilson, not only shines in music but also has a flair for fashion. Here is a look at some of her best fits from 2024.
The camo green dress
Back in September, Ciara dropped her latest single, "Wassup Wassup!!!" with famous rapper Busta Rhymes. To promote its release, she posted a video of herself dancing on Instagram, which is currently pinned to her profile. In the video, she is draped in a short-cut camouflage-colored dress. Fans went crazy for the look and have watched the dance over 750K times since it was posted.
The walk of a yellow & gold goddess
She can sing — she can dance — but did you know that Ciara can walk with the best of them? The 39-year-old R&B star showcased this skill during the Vogue Fashion show over the summer and donned a gorgeous yellow and gold look with some impressive platform heels. Ciara was ecstatic to be a part of the show, writing so on Instagram and highlighting the look with a slow-motion stare at the camera.
The red queen draped in fur
Ciara celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album Goodies in July by joining up with Missy Elliott's tour in her home city of Atlanta. On that night, she geared up in a fiery blood-red fur coat, designer blood-red pants, and to top it all off...a crown befitting of a queen.
The chocolate gown at the Oscars
While it's obvious that Ciara wore some hot outfits in the summer, she didn't shy away from stealing the show in the spring either. In March, the talented musician stunned the world with a chocolate wrap gown for the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony. She attended the event with her hubby Wilson, who looked pretty good himself in an all-white tuxedo.
Rocking the Rodman tee
Ciara is always cheering on Wilson as he plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that doesn't mean she doesn't give a shout out to other sports legends too. While in Las Vegas in February, the industry veteran rocked a v-cut t-shirt of Dennis Rodman, whose bright blue hair popped on the black base. She paired the tee with a black jacket and matching pants, but her shiny silver necklace stood out as the key piece.
It's her party and her leather jacket can call who it wants
Ciara told her followers that she wanted to have a party in May, and even if it wasn't happening, she dressed like it was. She sported a stylish red, white, and black leather coat that popped alongside her shiny pearl necklace. The jacket was paried with a jet black leather skirt and matching top.
Robe of champions
Ciara is always on the go, but she still wins the outfit game when she's just chilling at home. She proved this in May when she shared a photo from her bed draped in a white bathrobe. She accentuated the look with a ton of bling, bracelets, and designer sunglasses — proving that no matter where she is, she will slay.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fabulous life: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
Adorable duo: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers win
Speaking of…: Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis
Stealth mode: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ‘College GameDay’
First on fire: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look