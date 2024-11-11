The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers big victory

The singer and son Future bring the “Good Vibes” back home after dad’s big road win vs. the Washington Commanders.

Matt Ryan

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. / IMAGO/Zuma Press Wire

Russell Wilson has the Pittsburgh Steelers looking like a major contender since taking over as the starting quarterback. He’s also got the “Good Vibes” going on from his No. 1 fans back home.

The 35-year-old Wilson is now 3-0 with the 7-2 Steelers, getting his biggest victory of the season on Sunday, 28-27, over the Washington Commanders on the road.

While Wilson was on the road, his biggest fans were back home cheering him on. Wife Ciara, who gave Wilson lots of love after his heartfelt social media message on the death anniversary of his dad, and Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 10, from rapper Future who she shares with Wilson, danced for “Bringing the Good Vibes Home!” to the GloRilla song “Let her Cook.” They definitely had that Glo’ Flo’.

Those are some smooth moves. GloRilla is also a huge Steelers fan and was seen earlier this year with Ciara at a game in blinged-out Wilson jerseys.

Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016. Together they have daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and daughter Amora Princess 11 months, and Future, who Wilson has helped raise as his own.

Wilson has six touchdowns and just one interception so far on the season. He hopes to keep those “Good Vibes” rolling in Sunday’s monster matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

