Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
Kobe Bryant left this world all too soon in 2020 at the age of 41 with daughter Gigi, 13. He left behind wife Vanessa, 42, and daughters Natalia, 21, Bianka 7, and Capri, 4, He also left behind a trail of wealth he built with his legendary basketball career and brand deals.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend was worth an estimated $600 million when he tragically lost his life with his daughter on that fateful January day in 2020 when his helicopter crashed, killing nine people overall.
Kobe made over $328 million during his 20-season NBA career, making him the highest-paid shooting guard in NBA history. He also had deals with Nike, Sprite, McDonald's, Lenovo, Turkish Airlines, and Panini, among others. His Nike Mamba shoes are still as hot as ever like his Kobe 5 “X-Ray” additions that just dropped.
Vanessa sold her Irvine home she lived in with Kobe in 2020 for $2 million. She now lives in a $10 million baller mansion in Newport Coast, California, with daughters Bianka and Capri. The stunning estate is 6000 square feet with 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with a canyon view. See what else it has to offer.
Vanessa has done a great job raising the family. Kobe would no doubt be proud of the life his wife is leading that he helped build and she’s carried on.
