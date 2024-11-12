Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping the fire emojis
Ciara’s fit game lately is on fire. In fact it’s on that white-hot level.
The singer and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has dropped looks like this “lioness” dress that had him talking about baby No. 5 with her. She’s also gotten the attention of bestie Vanessa Bryant who dropped a ton of ❤️ emojis in response to Ciara’s fire-red look.
Ciara attended the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held in West Hollywood where she linked up with the late Kobe Bryant’s wife for an epic side-by-side photo of the two. The 39-year-old music artist would later post her white dress in some stunning solo shots on Instagram.
This time Vanessa had to drop three 🔥 emojis in the IG comments for this white-hot fit that left her in awe of Ciara.
Vanessa and her daughters, Natalia, 21, Bianka 7, and Capri 4, are good friends with Ciara, Wilson and their kids, daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and daughter Amora Princess 11 months, as well as Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 10, who she had with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.
It was a good night on Saturday for Ciara and Vanessa, and not just with their fashion choices. Ciara posted that the event raised $17 million for children in need.
Now that’s an incredible ‘W’ right there for all.
