Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
Livvy Dunne crushed her segment on ESPN’s College GameDay in a denim miniskirt and boots that made for a straight fire fit.
In fact, the 22-year-old viral LSU gymnast has looked good in a lot of outfits lately: From a naughty Christmas nightie, to a Halloween seductive superhero costume, to a low-cut bodysuit in New York for an ad.
On Saturday, Dunne represented the LSU Tigers with her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes as guest pickers on the popular show for the big game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. While Dunne won the day with her fit, she just showed off one you didn’t see on GameDay on her Snapchat. And big surprise, it’s a another winner in the short shorts, ab-revealing sleeveless top.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows amazing LSU transformation in two photos
Those are some super toned abs she’s showing off.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian goes Gucci in smoking hot fit for Florida-Texas game
While Dunne has been on fire with her outfits, she’s also working hard without the glam as a fifth-year senior to help the Lady Tigers defend their gymnastics national championship. She just showed off some crazy twirling moves and stuck the landing in practice.
The LSU Gymnastics season starts on January 3.
Until then, she no doubt will continue to be on her fit game with winning looks.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Uh oh: Loreal Sarkisian ‘calls out’ hubby Steve Sarkisian during Texas game
Oopsie: Brittany Mahomes admits to fashion fail in spandex fit
Trophy wife: Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman’s stunning look outclasses WS trophy
Hot mama: Ciara’s fire all-red fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping lots of heart emojis