Ciara net worth: How much is Russell Wilson's wife worth?
Ciara has been wowing audiences for decades with her music, releasing such hits as "Like a Boy," "Promise," and "1,2 Step." The Texas-born icon has also grown her presence in the sports world due to her marriage to NFL superstar and one-time Super Bowl winner, Russell Wilson.
While Ciara recently celebrated her music reaching over a billion streams on Pandora, her net worth is a different story. Here is everything you need to know about the "Goodies" ** singer's net worth.
Ciara's net worth
As of 2024, Ciara has a net worth of $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of that cheddar came from her prestigious music career, which began after she signed with LaFace Records in the early 2000s and dropped her debut album Goodies in 2004.
After garnering a bunch of awards and nominations from the likes of the Grammys and the BET Awards, Ciara continued her ascension as an artist with her second studio album Ciara: The Ascension. The record went on to become No. 1 on the charts and spawned several Top 10 hits that lived on the Billboard charts.
While record sales and touring have made up a mass amount of Ciara's earnings, she expanded her portfolio with brand endorsements. This includes partnerships with major brands like Adidas, Verizon, and Jay-Z's clothing line, Roca Wear.
Ciara also dabbled in the world of acting. In 2006 she starred in the MTV film All You've Got. She later snagged the more serious role of Nettie in the 2023 critically acclaimed film The Color Purple, which was an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical.
Real estate was another area that paved the way for Ciara's financial success. She and Wilson sold their waterfront mansion in Bellevue, Washington for just over $21 million back in April of this year. Wilson originally purchased the mansion in 2015, shortly before he and Ciara married.
Speaking of Wilson, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers for $100 million over the next three years. This puts his and Ciara's combined net worth at roughly $200 million, according to Business Insider.
