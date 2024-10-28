Ciara celebrates 'billionaire' achievement before Steelers game
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is set to make his second-ever start with the franchise against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
Wilson made his Steelers debut against the New York Jets last week, completing 55.2% of his passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns, along with a rushing score. The 35-year-old Super Bowl champ will look to build on that momentum against the Giants in Week 8.
Before heading to Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 28, Wilson's wife, Ciara celebrated a major accomplishment of her own. While visiting Sirius XM and Pandora's offices, the streaming services surprised Ciara with a plaque for reaching "billionaire" status.
The "Goodies" singer received the honor after her music surpassed over 3 billion streams. With the R&B star recently celebrated her 39th birthday, Pandora and Sirius XM kept the good times going with a cake and candles.
As for Ciara's net worth, she's yet to reach that type of billionaire status. According to Forbes, only two female musicians have reached that mark. Earlier this month, Taylor Swift surpassed Rihanna ($1.4 billion) as the richest female artist with a net worth of $1.6 billion.
Madonna comes ranked third with a net worth of $850 million while Beyoncé ($760 million) was listed as fourth-richest female musician.
Of course, Ciara and Wilson are doing just fine when it comes to their bank account. While Ciara raked in millions as singer, songwriter, and performer, her husband has signed numerous lucrative contracts during his 13 years in the NFL.
After the Seattle Seahawks traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos, he signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension which included $165 million guaranteed. That money allowed Wilson to sign a team-friendly one-year, veteran's minimum deal with Steelers this offseason.
