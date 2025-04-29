Ciara does viral chair pose in full ‘Wicked’ costume at daughter’s birthday party
Ciara used her Wicked witch costume from daughter Sienna’s epic 8th birthday to do her viral chair pose to look like she was flying on a broom.
First, Sienna’s birthday party looked incredible as mom shared a sweet message for her daughter who crushed dad Russell Wilson, who was Prince Fiyero, while she was Elphaba from the hit film.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant posts birthday wishes for Ciara’s daughter Sienna with cutest photo
Ciara, 39, was also a witch straight out of Shiz University.
While the party looked like an amazing time, Ciara couldn’t resist from doing her chair pose that She did in her new “Ecstasy” video. First, here she is showing off how it’s done.
RELATED: Russell Wilson, Ciara share adorable family Easter photos in matching fits with kids
And here she is recreating it at the party as a witch, making it look like she’s flying with the broom. She said, “Y’all I had to do it 😂🧙♀️🧹.”
Quite impressive. How can she top that? No doubt others will try in costume as it’s become the big social media challenge.
Ciara has been on a roll lately since Wilson signed with the New York Giants, like her bathrobe dance in a Giants hat, and posing with New York Knicks cheerleaders.
She’s clearly loving and enjoying her life right now and it’s awesome to see.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady!: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in first public outing since baby
Ex-wife too!: Shedeur, Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, Deion in epic pic
Brotherly love: Shedeur, Shilo have funny ‘wager’ playing tennis during NFL draft
Holy moly: Texas star Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks bonkers
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star