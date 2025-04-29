The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara does viral chair pose in full ‘Wicked’ costume at daughter’s birthday party

Russell Wilson and Ciara threw an epic birthday bash for Sienna, but mom made it even more memorable.

Matt Ryan

Russell Wilson and Ciara
Russell Wilson and Ciara / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Ciara used her Wicked witch costume from daughter Sienna’s epic 8th birthday to do her viral chair pose to look like she was flying on a broom.

First, Sienna’s birthday party looked incredible as mom shared a sweet message for her daughter who crushed dad Russell Wilson, who was Prince Fiyero, while she was Elphaba from the hit film.

Sienna
Ciara/Instagram

Ciara, 39, was also a witch straight out of Shiz University.

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

While the party looked like an amazing time, Ciara couldn’t resist from doing her chair pose that She did in her new “Ecstasy” video. First, here she is showing off how it’s done.

And here she is recreating it at the party as a witch, making it look like she’s flying with the broom. She said, “Y’all I had to do it 😂🧙‍♀️🧹.”

Quite impressive. How can she top that? No doubt others will try in costume as it’s become the big social media challenge.

Ciara has been on a roll lately since Wilson signed with the New York Giants, like her bathrobe dance in a Giants hat, and posing with New York Knicks cheerleaders.

She’s clearly loving and enjoying her life right now and it’s awesome to see.

Russell Wilson, Sienna, Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he's worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

