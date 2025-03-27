Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara dances in Giants hat, bathrobe celebrating new team
Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara all all about New York right now. So much so, that Ciara did a happy bathrobe dance in a New York Giants hat.
The newly signed Giants quarterback on a one-year, $21-million deal flew in with his recording artist wife for some awkward hugs with new coach Brian Doball, followed by a team photo where she totally upstaged her husband. They then hit up the a New York Knicks game and even posed for a photo with star Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend Jordyn Woods.
After Wilson had a post swooning over new receiver Malik Nabers, his wife made a TikTok that will have him swooning over her like the time her “lioness” fit made him joke about baby No. 5, and recently when she wore a fit for Carnivale in Trinidad and Tobago and she wanted his phone taken away for his comments. On Thursday, Ciara rocked the Giants hat in her white bathrobe and did some booty shaking.
Ciara is already stealing Wilson thunder like she did last season when he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers like when his debut got upstaged by her gold “queen bee” fit, and the time his big win was crushed by her dancing to GloRilla.
This definitely won’t be the last time Ciara makes headlines for her now New York Giants quarterback husband.