Vanessa Bryant posts birthday wishes for Ciara’s daughter Sienna with cutest photo
Vanessa Bryant and her family are besties with Ciara and the Wilson family. On their oldest daughter Sienna Princess’s 8th birthday, Kobe’s widow had an amazing post with the cutest photo of Sienna and Ciara.
Vanessa, 42, has shared a lot of moments with the recording artist Ciara, 39, on social media like their Disneyland date day with her “boo” on a rollercoaster, and wished “brother” Russell Wilson a happy birthday while wearing a wacky fit, and gifted Russ some elite Kobe “Grinch” cleats in an epic box. Ciara and Vanessa also recently gushed over Kobe’s oldest daughter Natalia’s gown for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, while Ciara also had a sweet birthday wish for Vanessa’s daughter in January.
Mom and dad gave Sienna the most elite Wicked themed party ever where the now 8 year old dressed as Elphaba and crushed her parents in their costumes. But the ultimate birthday photo may have been the one Vanessa shared of Ciara and Sienna having a donut birthday mother-daughter moment together. Vanessa wrote, “Happy birthday Sisi! We love you! 😘.”
So adorable!
Vanessa’s daughter Bianka is also 8 years old and had an unreal Star Wars themed birthday recently herself where Ciara had her own adorable wish to “princess” Bianka.
But Monday was all about Ciara and Wilson’s oldest daughter. Happy birthday to Sienna Princess, or better known as Elphaba on this day.
