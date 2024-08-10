Who is Claudia Mancinelli? Viral Italian rhythmic gymnastics coach
The 2024 Paris Olympics have a new breakout star as the Summer Games come to a close, but it isn't one of the athletes. Instead, it is Claudia Mancinelli, the Italian rhythmic gymnastics team coach.
Mancinelli went viral on social media after a video exploded on X.
In the video, Mancinelli approaches the judges to file for an inquiry on behalf of gymnast Sofia Raffaeli. The video has been viewed over 22.5 million times with over 146,000 likes.
People couldn't get enough of the Italian bombshell.
X users were even creating "fan cams" for the 39-year-old Italian coach.
Raffaeli went on to win bronze in the women's rhythmic individual all-around competition. Rafaeli's win was the first-ever individual medal for Italy in rhythmic gymnastics.
The Italians also won bronze in the women's rhythmic group all-around, making their time in Paris a success for Mancinelli's squad.
Before accepting the coaching job for Italy's rhythmic gymnastics team which was offered by the Italian Federation, Mancinelli was an actress.
According to IMDB, she appeared in four films and was most known for her roles in the films Unique Brothers (2014), The Tourist (2010), and Nine (2009).
Now, she will go down in Italian Olympics lore as the woman who led the Italian rthymic gymnastics team to a successful run in the 2024 Paris Games and the country's first-ever individual medal in the discipline.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Love it: Tara Davis-Woodhall’s tearful husband after Olympic gold will make you cry
Shoot your shot: Livvy Dunne’s hilarious, adorable reply to marriage proposal
Summer vibes: Kendall Jenner’s stylistic photos: bikini shots, equestrian love affair
Who ya got?: Steph Curry picks sides in the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake beef
Who ya got? x 2: Ewa Swoboda, viral Olympian model, challenges IShowSpeed