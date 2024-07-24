Coco Gauff's amazing reaction to being named flagbearer for Opening Ceremony
Tennis phenom Coco Gauff will make history at the 2024 Paris Olympics in her very first Olympic Games.
The 20-year-old and reigning US Open champion learned this week that she will be the female flagbearer at the Opening Ceremony for the United States on July 26.
Gauff becomes the first tennis player and youngest athlete to be a flagbearer for Team USA at an Olympic Games.
She joins LeBron James as the Team USA representatives.
“I was completely shocked,” Gauff said on the TODAY show. “I never would have crossed my mind. I have no words, honestly.”
“It made me cry. I didn’t want to cry in front of my teammates.. but when I called my mom, I started crying. I think it’s even more special — even now I get emotional thinking about it — that so many incredible people just think that I’m worth of this. It means a lot, truly.”
After news of the honor surfaced, Team USA took to X to share video of the moment Gauff learned of the honor.
She was informed of the news by teammate Christopher Eubanks.
"So obviously, I think most of you guys know Coco and I have been really close from a really young age. I've got to see this girl grow up," Eubanks said. "So I'm sure she's excited to be here at her first Olympics. It's a pretty special moment.
"Your year last year was incredible. You obviously, you captured the world by storm. You captured your first Grand Slam. I think you kind of showcased to the world in the US and abroad how special of a person and tennis player you are. And I think because you are so special, you have the honor of wearing this jacket during the Opening Ceremony and being a flagbearer with LeBron James."
Gauff is the No. 2 women's tennis player in the world, with seven career singles titles, including last year's US Open. She's also a force in doubles, with a win in this year's French Open among her nine doubles titles.
She previously qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but was forced to withdraw due to COVID.
The Opening Ceremony will take place outdoors along the River Seine on Friday, July 26. The 3.7-mile trek starts on the river crossing opposite the Eiffel Tower.
