LeBron James named Team USA flag bearer for 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony
LeBron James will be leading Team USA into Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Team USA officially announced that LeBron will serve as the flag-bearer the Opening Cerermony on Friday, July 26.
LeBron was voted as the flag-bearer for the opening ceremony by fellow United States Olympians.
MORE: USA Basketball 2024 Olympic jerseys grade
“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” James said in a statement.
“For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”
The Paris Games will be LeBron's fourth Olympic appearance, previously earning Bronze in the 2024 London Games, and gold in the 2006 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics.
The Opening Ceremony will take place outdoors along the River Seine. The 3.7-mile trek starts on the river crossing opposite the Eiffel Tower.
