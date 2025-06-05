Connor McDavid's wife Lauren celebrates Oilers' overtime winner in Stanley Cup Finals
The NHL season is winding down with the Stanley Cup Finals underway. Game 1 went down at the Rogers in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, with the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers facing off in a rematch of the 2024 finals.
Last season, the Panthers came out on top with a thrilling overtime win in Game 7, and this year's series picked up right where they left off.
In Game 1, the Oilers scored netted overtime winner from Leon Draisaitl in an instant classic.
After the game, Lauren McDavid, the wife of Oilers captain Connor McDavid, had an instant reaction to the epic finish.
McDavid took to social media to share her reaction to the big win while she was returning from a bachelorette party.
"LFG!!!" she wrote.
If Game 1 is any indication of how the series will go, hockey fans are in for another treat.
The Stanley Cup Finals will resume with Game 2 on Friday, June 6. The puck is set to drop at Rogers Place at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and Max.
Hopefully the series will continue to keep the fans on the edge of their seats, and Lauren McDavid will be there watching.
