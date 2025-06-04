The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Connor McDavid's wife Lauren celebrates new life ventures ahead of Stanley Cup

Lauren McDavid, the wife of Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid, is celebrating the official opening of her new businesses as the Stanley Cup Finals kick off.

Josh Sanchez

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena.
Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean-Imagn Images
In this story:

NHL superstar Connor McDavid is gearing up for the start of the Stanley Cup Finals, which begin on Wednesday, June 4, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The Edmonton Oilers will face off against the Florida Panthers in a rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, which the Panthers won in an epic Game 7.

While McDavid is preparing to hit the ice, his wife, Lauren Kyle McDavid, is preparing for a major life moment of her own.

On Friday, June 6, Lauren will be officially opening her new businesses, Bar Trove, a luxury bar in downtown Edmonton, and Trove Living, a furniture business.

MORE: Connor McDavid, wife Lauren share intimate moment after 4 Nations heroics

"EXTRA EXTRA read all about it on June 6th! Trove Living & Bar Trove officially open their doors on June 6!" a caption on Instagram read, with Lauren and her business partner, Brittany Schulz, posing for photos.

Lauren McDavid, NHL WAG Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid wife
Trove Living / Instagram

MORE: Stuart Skinner's wife Chloe manifesting Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup win

Lauren McDavid, NHL WAG Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid wife
Trove Living / Instagram

What a week it will be in the McDavid household.

MORE: Jordan Binnington's wife gushes over Canada goalie's epic 4 Nations final performance

Hopefully, Connor can get things off on the right foot in Game 1 against the Panthers. The puck is scheduled to drop at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and Max.

NHL WAG Lauren McDavid, wife of Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid
Lauren McDavid / Instagram

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI 

A peek: Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack

New duo: Who’s NFL star Myles Garrett’s new Olympic gold medalist gf Chloe Kim?

Chillin’: WNBA star Angel Reese buys modest $1.275 million Chicago house

No way!: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes with Brittany, Joe Burrow, others

Tiger 2.0: Charlie Woods’ net worth: Is Tiger’s 16-year-old son really worth $25M?

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News