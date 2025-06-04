Connor McDavid's wife Lauren celebrates new life ventures ahead of Stanley Cup
NHL superstar Connor McDavid is gearing up for the start of the Stanley Cup Finals, which begin on Wednesday, June 4, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The Edmonton Oilers will face off against the Florida Panthers in a rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, which the Panthers won in an epic Game 7.
While McDavid is preparing to hit the ice, his wife, Lauren Kyle McDavid, is preparing for a major life moment of her own.
On Friday, June 6, Lauren will be officially opening her new businesses, Bar Trove, a luxury bar in downtown Edmonton, and Trove Living, a furniture business.
"EXTRA EXTRA read all about it on June 6th! Trove Living & Bar Trove officially open their doors on June 6!" a caption on Instagram read, with Lauren and her business partner, Brittany Schulz, posing for photos.
What a week it will be in the McDavid household.
Hopefully, Connor can get things off on the right foot in Game 1 against the Panthers. The puck is scheduled to drop at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and Max.
