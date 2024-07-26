Eagles rookie booed off stage by teammates for awful Eminem karaoke
In the world of professional sports, rookies often have to prove themselves both on and off the field.
For Philadelphia Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean, his off-field initiation came in the form of a karaoke performance at the team's talent show. And let's just say, his rendition was memorable for all the wrong reasons.
DeJean decided to serenade his new teammates with his rendition of "Lose Yourself" by Eminem, the only problem? He barely got through the first verse before players started booing, laughing, and even throwing objects his way.
In good fun, some of the Eagles shouted "Keep going, man!" but at that point, Cooper knew it was time to pack it up and leave the stage before it got out of hand.
As if the karaoke disaster wasn't enough, DeJean will now have some time to reflect on his talent show "L" while recovering from a hamstring injury, which looks to be at least three weeks.
And while we hope he gets well soon, that won't keep him from his rookie duties, handing out Rita’s water ice for the vets after training camp practice.
Hey Rook, next time choose a song that's more your speed, or better yet, leave the singing to the pros and stay locking down receivers.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Summer lovin’: Photos: Livvy Dunne dresses down in black for Skene’s dominant loss
Peace offering: Kendrick Lamar diss-track star Demar DeRozan defends Drake
2H2H: Angel Reese owns London in two killer dresses: Steph, Durant upstaged
2H2Hx2: Bonjour Barbie: Angel Reese rocks French-inspired fit ahead of Olympics
Mystery date: Hilarious Shane Gillis, ‘Average SEC couple’ tweet melts social media