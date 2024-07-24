Eagles Today

Eagles Rookie DB To Start Training Camp On NFI List

Cooper DeJean, the No. 40 overall pick in April's draft, will miss the start of training camp for the Eagles with a hamstring injury.

John McMullen

Eagles rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean
Eagles rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean / John McMullen/Eagles SI
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean will start training camp on the Non-Football Injury List after suffering a hamstring injury in offseason training, according to a league source.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the injury.

DeJean, the 40th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is expected back in three weeks or so. That's the good news. The bad is that the versatile Iowa product was expected to push for significant playing time as a rookie and missed time in training camp will not help that cause.

The Eagles, though, are attempting to play it cautious with the injury so it doesn't become a nagging issue as hamstrings can be, especially with athletic, speedy players like DeJean.

In the spring DeJean worked at both outside and slot cornerback for the Eagles and there is a thought he could play some safety if needed down the line.

New secondary coach Christian Parker noted that the Eagles didn't want to "take advantage" of DeJean's versatility and will find him a positional home. The initial thought is that would be the slot to start where DeJean could push projected starter Avonte Maddox, who has had his own troubling injury issues in recent seasons.

Philadelphia went through a revolving door at the slot CB position last season and GM Howie Roseman made sure he was well-stocked at inside CB this season. In addition to Maddox and DeJean, the Eagles have free-agent acquisition Tyler Hall, Zech McPhearson, who is returning from an Achilles injury, Parry Nickerson, who has a history with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Mario Goodwich, and undrafted rookie Shon Stephens.

DeJean was considered a potential first-round pick in the draft but fell a bit due to a fractured fibula suffered at an Iowa during a November practice last season.

The current hamstring injury is not related to that.

John McMullen

