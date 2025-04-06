Cooper Flagg, Duke roasted with same 'White Lotus' joke after stunning collapse
Duke had a 92.7% chance to win with 1:26 left in the game. Duke led by 6 with 34 seconds left. Duke lost 70-67.
In a stunning collapse to Houston, that had famous alum Jim Nantz crying, social media was giddy with excitement to make fun of presumptive NBA No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils, and there was one joke that prevailed above all the rest - Tim Ratliff, the unhinged patriarch and proud Duke alum, proving prophetic with the collapse.
Too graphic in nature to share in this post, fans of "White Lotus" know (SPOILER ALERT!!!) that Ratliff dreams of doing some awful things to his spoiled family as the FBI is seemingly taking him down for financial fraud.
Many outlets like Barstool Sports and NFL gambling expert Warren Sharp shared the graphic image on X, with captions like, "White Lotus was right."
To add insult to injury, Duke is livid that Tim, and his equally deranged oldest son Saxon, played by Patrick Schwarzenegger, represent the prestigious southern university.
In another statement to Bloomberg Frank Tramble, Duke's VP of communications wrote, "The White Lotus' not only uses our brand without permission, but in our view uses it on imagery that is troubling, does not reflect our values or who we are, and simply goes too far. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death on college campuses. As imagery from the show is being shared widely across social media, we are using our brand to promote mental health awareness and remind people that help is available.”
Unfortunately for Duke and Flagg, after an epic collapse, social media is showing no mercy, much like the FBI with the Ratliffs.