Cooper Flagg Committed a Bad Foul and Missed a Game-Winning Shot As Duke Lost to Houston
Cooper Flagg is going to want the last 20 seconds of Saturday night's Final Four game back.
With 20 seconds remaining and Duke leading Houston 67-66, Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor missed a free throw and on the rebound, Flagg reached over J'Wan Roberts and committed a foul. That gave Roberts 1-and-1 free throws with a chance to give Houston the lead. He made both, giving the Cougars a 68-67 advantage.
Video of the call is below.
On the ensuing possession, Flagg got the ball, maneuvered into the middle of the paint and got a clean look that he left short. Houston grabbed the rebound, then guard L.J. Cryer made two free throws with three seconds left to take a 70-67 lead, which was the final margin of victory.
Flagg was easily the best player in college basketball this year, but in the biggest 20 seconds of the season he came up short. He finished with 27 points on 8-of-19 shooting, seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and two steals.
Houston will face Florida in the national championship game on Monday and Duke will be headed home.