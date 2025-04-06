Jim Nantz Was in Tears After Houston’s Incredible Final Four Comeback vs. Duke
The Houston Cougars beat Duke in the Final Four and earn their first trip to the national championship game since 1984. In order to do that they needed to stage an incredible comeback, ending the game on a 25-8 run.
At least one of the Houston fans in attendance had tears in his eyes after the win and that was Jim Nantz, the longtime voice of March Madness.
Nantz played golf at Houston and graduated from the school in 1981. Four decades later, he got to watch one of the greatest games in the history of the school without the added pressure of seeming somewhat neutral while calling the game.
Instead, he was able to let his emotions flow.
Nantz retired from calling college basketball after the 2023 Final Four. When he arrived at the game on Saturday he was roasted by his former co-worker, Charles Barkley. Whatever happens on Monday, Nantz will be back in sports fans' lives next weekend when he calls the Masters.