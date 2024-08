Meet rising MMA star Dakota Ditcheva; a knockout in & out of the cage

Dakota Ditcheva gets it done in 1 round! She's going to the #PFLWorldChampionship!!!



[ πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ LIVE NOW ESPN & ESPN+ | #PFLPlayoffs | #PFLNashville | https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI ] pic.twitter.com/gCB4gB9gsB