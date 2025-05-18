Danica Patrick shares Indy 500 qualifying on-air selfie as fans complain
Danica Patrick usually appears on race days for Formula 1 on Sky Sports, but now she’s on Fox Sports’ coverage of the Indy 500. When she made an appearance on Sunday for the Indy 500 qualifying, fans voiced their displeasure on social media all while she dropped an on-air selfie.
Danica is part of the new race team with Tony Stewart also joining her.
RELATED: F1 analyst Danica Patrick sets new record trying to conquer another sport
The former IndyCar series driver retired in 2018 after racing in both the Indy 500 and the Daytona 500. She was the first female to win an Indy race when she was victorious at the Indy Japan 300 in 2008.
She’s become a fixture for F1 coverage on Sky Sports where she’s wowed with her fits like her colorful Dia de Muertos look in Mexico City, and her icy pants on a cool night in Las Vegas.
Her all-white fit caused a stir for the recent F1 Miami, and now just her appearance is causing it. First, she posted her latest fit while on TV.
RELATED: Danica Patrick flexes F1 Miami return in colorful South Beach-style fit
And all the while fans were complaining about her.
This could be an almost endless scroll should we keep going.
Danica on a primetime network for motorsports certainly is causing more waves than her fits usually do.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls
MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return
Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’