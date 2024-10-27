Danica Patrick’s colorful ‘Día de Muertos’ fit for Formula 1 Mexico City
Danica Patrick is really tearing up her fits while being part of Formula 1.
This past weekend for the the F1 Grand Prix event in Austin the former IndyCar driver’sboots, miniskirt was the perfect Texas salute. She followed that up by showing off her toned physique in a blue and white checkered flag fit.
Now the 42-year-old is in Mexico City for Sunday’s F1 event and she took in the sights of the city. She posted some photos and a video on Instagram showing the culture of the city that’s preparing for their “Day of the Dead” celebration known as “Dia de Muertos”, which is November 1st and 2nd in Mexico. People were getting into the spirit for F1 in town and Patrick showed off a colorful look, as well as some amazing costumes.
RELATED: Danica Patrick shows off skimpy outfits, potential new boyfriend
She captioned the photos, ‘Dia De Los Muertos coming up makes for fun sights here in Mexico City 🇲🇽💀.”
Patrick will be working the race on Sunday as an analyst for Sky Sports.
The record-setting female driver hasn’t raced since 2018. She’s still the only woman to ever win an IndyCar Series event at the Indy Japan 300 in 2008.
After Mexico City, F1 returns to Vegas, and concludes in December in Abu Dhabi.
Let’s see what Patrick wears to the races on Sunday because she certainly has a “track record” now for great fits.
