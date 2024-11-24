Danica Patrick rocks icy pants fit for chilly Vegas Formula 1 night
Danica Patrick was the ice queen Saturday night on a chilly Formula 1 night in Las Vegas. Her fit definitely turned up the heat on the track.
The 42-year-old former IndyCar Series driver and now a Sky Sports analyst has been wowing at all the Formula 1 races this season. At the Grand Prix in Austin she crushed a minidress, boots combo that were the perfect Texas salute. In Mexico City, it was her “Dia de Muertos” look that stood out.
While in Vegas, Patrick made noise with her fireworks dress and then her fire all-red leather look for qualifying races on Friday.
With temperatures dipping in the low 50s across the desert, Danica tried to stay warm with gloves and a heater, but it was her icy pants that truly raised the temperatures.
When you involve an Elvis in Vegas with Patrick it’s already a win.
It will be a long night around the heater for Patrick given how cold she looks.
The record-setting female driver hasn’t raced since 2018. She’s still the only woman to ever win an IndyCar Series event at the Indy Japan 300 in 2008.
While she’s not winning on the track anymore, Patrick continued her F1 fit hot streak on Saturday despite the cold temperatures.
