The Athlete Lifestyle logo

F1 analyst Danica Patrick sets new record trying to conquer another sport

Coming off a crazy weekend at Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, the 43-year-old former IndyCar driver shows off her skills in a different sport.

Matt Ryan

Sky Sports sportscaster Danica Patrick before the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Sky Sports sportscaster Danica Patrick before the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. / David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Danica Patrick had quite the weekend for the first Formula 1 event of the season in the U.S. in the F1 Miami Grand Prix. Now, she’s taking time to work on her game in a different sport.

The 43-year-old former IndyCar Series driver who retired in 2018 is now a race analyst for Sky Sports out of Canada. She’s known for her hot takes and her fire fashion while on the track like her icy pants on a chilly night in Vegas, and her Dia de Muertos fit while in Mexico City, or her puzzle-piece dress from Abu Dhabi below.

Danica Patrick
Danica trackside in Abu Dhabi last year. / Danica Patrick/Instagram

For Miami, she first rocked a very colorful South Beach-like outfit, and then an all-white one that caused quite the stir on social media on Sunday during the races.

RELATED: F1 analyst Danica Patrick reveals stealth red gown for Trump inaugural ball

Patrick took some time after the F1 event to work on her golf game where she crushed a 250-yard drive — a new record for her.

Danica Patrick
Danica Patrick/Instagram
Danica Patrick
Danica Patrick/Instagram

That’s super impressive.

She also had the first IndyCar Series victory by a female in 2008 when she won the Indy Japan 300, and raced both the Daytona 500 and the Indy 500 in 2018.

Danica can clearly do impressive things.

danica patric
Danica celebrating after winning the IndyCar Series - Indy Japan 300 Mile. / G-Photo/Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig

Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party

Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic

Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces

Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News