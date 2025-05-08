F1 analyst Danica Patrick sets new record trying to conquer another sport
Danica Patrick had quite the weekend for the first Formula 1 event of the season in the U.S. in the F1 Miami Grand Prix. Now, she’s taking time to work on her game in a different sport.
The 43-year-old former IndyCar Series driver who retired in 2018 is now a race analyst for Sky Sports out of Canada. She’s known for her hot takes and her fire fashion while on the track like her icy pants on a chilly night in Vegas, and her Dia de Muertos fit while in Mexico City, or her puzzle-piece dress from Abu Dhabi below.
For Miami, she first rocked a very colorful South Beach-like outfit, and then an all-white one that caused quite the stir on social media on Sunday during the races.
RELATED: F1 analyst Danica Patrick reveals stealth red gown for Trump inaugural ball
Patrick took some time after the F1 event to work on her golf game where she crushed a 250-yard drive — a new record for her.
That’s super impressive.
She also had the first IndyCar Series victory by a female in 2008 when she won the Indy Japan 300, and raced both the Daytona 500 and the Indy 500 in 2018.
Danica can clearly do impressive things.
