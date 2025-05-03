Danica Patrick flexes F1 Miami return in colorful South Beach-style fit
Formula 1 is back in the U.S. this weekend, which means more Danica Patrick and her winning fits. With this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix event, the 43-year-old former IndyCar driver and current race analyst for Sky Sports flexed a colorful South Beach-style look.
This comes after the former champion driver was noticeably absent for F1 Australia in Melbourne. Last season, Patrick was a fit queen like her minidress in Abu Dhabi, and her colorful ensemble in Mexico City, and her icy pants for a chilly Las Vegas event.
RELATED: F1 Miami McLaren driver Oscar Piastri epically fails dance move from NFL star
Patrick retired from racing in 2018 after competing in both the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500, and now works as the F1 expert for the Canadian-based sports outlet.
With the race in Miami, the celebrities like Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson are in town where the singer rocked a sizzling red-racer fit at the Sports Illustrated Race Weekend Miami. Others like Tom Brady also made an appearance.
RELATED: Formula 1 Stars Trade Speed for Sport Before Miami Grand Prix
Patrick crushed her own Miami look on Friday that she shared on her Instagram where she said “Back at it!”
She also flexed on the camera “There she is.”
What will Patrick wear for race day? Stay tuned because if the past is any indication it will be fire.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Chill vibes: Shedeur Sanders arrives at Browns facility in ‘Legendary’ casual fit
Who dat?: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hairstyle after UCLA season
First-place fit: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks springtime NYC miniskirt fit in the city
BeyHive VIP: Vanessa Bryant rocks cowboy hat with Beyoncé’s mom at concert
Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne’s ‘officially retired’ dress wows on LSU’s girls night out