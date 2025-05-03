The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Danica Patrick flexes F1 Miami return in colorful South Beach-style fit

The former IndyCar Series driver and current Sky Sports analyst rocked her look before she heads back to the track on Saturday.

Matt Ryan

Sports sportscaster Danica Patrick before the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Sports sportscaster Danica Patrick before the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. / David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Formula 1 is back in the U.S. this weekend, which means more Danica Patrick and her winning fits. With this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix event, the 43-year-old former IndyCar driver and current race analyst for Sky Sports flexed a colorful South Beach-style look.

This comes after the former champion driver was noticeably absent for F1 Australia in Melbourne. Last season, Patrick was a fit queen like her minidress in Abu Dhabi, and her colorful ensemble in Mexico City, and her icy pants for a chilly Las Vegas event.

Danica Patrick
Danica Patrick during the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix last year. / ZUMA Press Wire

Patrick retired from racing in 2018 after competing in both the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500, and now works as the F1 expert for the Canadian-based sports outlet.

With the race in Miami, the celebrities like Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson are in town where the singer rocked a sizzling red-racer fit at the Sports Illustrated Race Weekend Miami. Others like Tom Brady also made an appearance.

Patrick crushed her own Miami look on Friday that she shared on her Instagram where she said “Back at it!”

Danica Patrick
Danica Patrick/Instagram

She also flexed on the camera “There she is.”

Danica Patrick
Danica Patrick/Instagram

What will Patrick wear for race day? Stay tuned because if the past is any indication it will be fire.

Danica Patrick
Danica Patrick/Instagram

Home/Fashion