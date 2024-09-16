Danica Patrick’s most memorable Instagram moments through the years
If Instagram had a speedometer, Danica Patrick's account would surely be redlining! The retired race car dynamo and only woman to clinch an IndyCar Series race victory keeps her feed in the fast lane with snapshots that reflect her high-octane lifestyle, so let’s dive into some of her most unforgettable posts and see how this trailblazer continues to inspire and amaze — one post at a time.
Balancing body and mind with yoga
Starting with a throwback to September 2017, Danica really shifted her yoga routine into high gear. There she was on the mat, effortlessly pulling off a challenging handstand paired with leg exercises.
More than just flexing her athletic prowess, her caption blended a dose of real talk with a splash of soul-searching: "Ohhhh how are you ever going to be better at something if you don't practice!!!!!! … Ego is what motivates us because it's impatient, the soul has forever and is what gives something integrity and authenticity… today my soul was happy with 5 reps, and an ego check fall. 😌"
From Cali sun to Parisian lights
In July 2018, Patrick wrapped up her summer in California, squeezing in one last sun-drenched workout before swapping it for Arizona's triple-digit heat. Fast forward to December, and she's trading sunny selfies for the glow of the Eiffel Tower at night.
Signing off from Paris, she leaves a note that's both a farewell and a promise of return, "Au revoir Paris! It was a beautiful city and the people were wonderful! Until next time ...as Audrey Hepburn says- “Paris is always a good idea!”
A camel ride in Egypt, with a side of nostalgia
Fast forward to March 2021, Patrick's "dreamy" trek across Egypt had her channeling her inner adventurer — camel rides and all. But it’s her cheeky animal antics with her new four-legged friend that left fans swooning.
"As if the last day of the Egyptian initiation trip couldn't get any better, I hitch hiked a ride on a camel! 🐪 ......dreamy trip ✨✨✨ • The last picture with my arms up in the air was a symbolic shot....when I won my first go-kart race at 10 I went across the finish line doing the same thing. Winning, as I finally made it to Egypt! 🙌🏼"
Desert dust and daring outfits at Burning Man
In 2022, Patrick proved she could keep up with Burning Man's eclectic fashion, sporting an all-black ensemble that was equal parts risqué and chic.
"Burning man fashion is a thing. And sometimes skin is the fashion. 😜 Then of course we found the tiniest and coolest spot called 'the champagne room'! I brought over some @danicarosewine and @somniumwine! 🍷 We rode over during a very windy white out, hence the scarfs and goggles.... because, wine. Haha."
The following year, the speedster hit Burning Man again, sporting a fringed black bodysuit and stylish sun hat. She posted, "There is no better place than burning man to wear whatever you want. Everyone’s style is celebrated and part of the fun of the week. 🙌🏼"
From the racetrack to the broadcast booth
Fast-forward to May 2023, and Patrick swapped her racing suit for a reporter's mic at the Indy 500. Her Instagram boasted a pink blazer and skirt ensemble that stole the show.
"Love still being part of the Indy 500!!!!! 🏁 Damn the end got wild... I used to do that?! 🤣 Thanks @indycaronnbc @miketiriconbc @dalejr @leighdiffey@townsendbell @hinchtown for being a super fun crew!!!"
A Father’s Day tribute that crosses the finish line
The speedway star also took a moment to honor her first coach — her dad, TJ Patrick, with a heartwarming Father's Day tribute in June 2024.
"Doesn't seem so long ago that you were teaching me how to apex corners and dream into what would become history. Love you pops. Thank you for making me strong.... And fast. 😉 Happy Father's Day!"
