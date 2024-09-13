Megan Thee Stallion shares special gift with 'twin' Angel Reese amid her recovery (PHOTOS)
Angel Reese is continuing to recover from surgery on her fractured left wrist, and the recovery process has gone smoothly with the help of gifts from her best friends — including her “twin.”
Reese underwent the procedure on Tuesday, September 10, following a season-ending injury she sustained during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, September 6. Following the procedure, Reese received flowers from her Unrivaled teammates. Days later, on a fortunate Friday the 13th, one of her her besties, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, sent her flowers as well.
A note on the flowers read “I’m always rooting for you twinnn. Wishing you a speedy recovery!”
Reese and Meg hung out quite a few times over the summer. In a video shared to TikTok back in May, the two dance backstage at one of the stops on Meg’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour.”
Months later, Reese would surprise Meg on stage at Lollapalooza.
While Reese’s WNBA rookie season may have come to an abrupt end, perhaps she’ll direct her energy toward her newly-launched podcast “Unapologetically Angel.” In an interview with Complex, Angel expressed that Meg is one of a few of her friends in rap whom she’d like to have appear on the podcast.
“I really want to have guests across all different industries on the show,” Reese said. “...but you know I’m definitely going to have to get my girls Meg, Latto, and Cardi B on here.”
In the past, she’s appeared in Latto and Cardi B’s video for “Put it on Da Floor Again.”
Earlier in the week, Reese shared an episode of “Unapologetically Angel” with a guest appearance by Polo G, further cementing her status as a favorite in the hip-hop world.
