Angel Reese goes makeup-free in selfie donning hilarious Allen Iverson shirt
Angel Reese is known as “Bayou Barbie” or “Chi-Town Barbie”. She looks great while on the court and off of it.
Unfortunately, the Chicago Sky superstar’s season recently ended because of a wrist injury. That didn’t stop her from showing up to support her teammates the night after surgery while accessorizing her cast with some shiny silver paints and ponytails. That’s just how Reese rolls.
The rookie forward who doesn’t hold anything back while playing or while mic’d up at practice, didn’t shy away from posting this stunningly beautiful picture without makeup.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne posts self-deprecating red-faced, no makeup video after LSU training
If you click on the the post you’ll notice she also kept her sense of humor with her shirt. It says, “WE TALKIN’ BOUT PRACTICE” on it, referring to Allen Iverson’s epic press conference rant in 2002 while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s preppy back to school miniskirt, letterman fit
The 22-year-old All-Star finished the season averaging a double-double of 13.8 points and 13.1 points per game.
Reese is loved by fans and the rest of the WNBA. She just received a heartwarming gift from her Unrivaled teammates, with whom she will be joining for the new 3-on-3 league starting in January in Miami. She’s also continuing to drop new episodes of her podcast, ‘Unapologetically Angel’. She certainly doesn’t need to apologize for ditching the makeup to flaunt her natural beauty. You go, girl.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Eek: Michelle Beisner-Buck, Joe Buck detail emotional toll from freak golf mishap
Big number game: How much is Livvy Dunne’s empire worth?
Big number defended: Livvy Dunne defends life-changing NIL fortune at LSU
Super stoked: Chiefs superfan ‘may never recover’ from Taylor Swift noticing jacket
Super viral: Taylor Swift’s seductive MTV VMAs dance with Karol G melts internet