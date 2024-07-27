Olympian Daria Bilodid is going make you fall in love with judo
Daria Bilodid may not be a name you are familiar with, but it is one that you will want to know.
The 23-year-old judoka from Ukraine is a bronze medalist in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and a two-time World Champion. Daria is the reigning European Champion and has won the title three times throughout her career, winning her first as a 16-year-old in 2017.
Leading up to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Daria landed the cover of Vogue Ukraine.
She is the daughter of former Olympian and World Champion judoka Gennadiy Bilodid, who won the European Championship twice during his career.
Daria is a 1st dan black belt.
Daria is competing in the 57kg class (119 pounds) with the first match scheduled for Monday, July 29 against Nera Tiebwa of Kiribati in the Round of 32.
The championship match is scheduled for later that day.
The Olympics will run through Sunday, August 11, and will air on NBC, with live coverage of every event available on Peacock.
