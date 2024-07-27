Olympic track star Michelle Jenneke's viral pre-race dance will steal your heart
Michelle Jenneke is a name you are going to want to know during the 2024 Paris Olympics if you don't already.
Jenneke, a 100m hurdler for Australia, is one of the four captains of the Australian Athletics Team for this year's Summer Games. She is competing in her second Olympics.
But while Jenneke is a Team Australia captain, she is most known for her viral pre-race routine.
Jenneke has been a viral sensation for years after shooting to fame as a 19-year-old at the University of Sydney. During the 2012 World Junior Championships, Jenneke broke out her now-famous pre-race dance that stole the hearts of those watching.
Now 31, Jenneke continues to keep that spirit before her races.
“Some of my favorite moments from the Olympic Games that I have been to was from sitting in the crowd and supporting my teammates and cheering them on," Jenneke said after being named a Team Australia captain, via Athletics Australia.
"As much as I care about my performance, I really do care about the performance of the rest of the team, and I want to encourage the idea of the fact that we are a team over here and supporting one another can make all the difference."
Jenneke will begin competition at the 2024 Paris Games with the first round of the women's 100m hurdles on Wednesday, August 7. The final is slated for Saturday, August 10.
While success is the ultimate goal, Jenneke is just hoping that all of her teammates have some fun.
“I just want everyone to have the time of their lives. There is nothing quite like going to an Olympic Games and I want them all to have the best time,” she said.
The Olympics will run through Sunday, August 11, and will air on NBC, with live coverage of every event available on Peacock.
