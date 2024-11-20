Daughter of New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman set to be married
The New York Yankees came up short in the 2024 World Series, but the team's general manager Brian Cashman has something to celebrate. His daughter, Gracie Cashman, has announced that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Brian Stute.
Gracie revealed the big news with an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 19. The 26-year-old, who hosts "The Story of My Number" on the YES network, shared the moment Stute got down on one knee and popped the question. She captioned the post with a heart emoji.
Joining Gracie and Stute for the special moment were the friends and family of the happy couple, including Cashman.
Gracie currently splits her time between New York and Chicago, which is where Stute lives. However, she told the New York Post a few months ago that they both plan to relocate to New York full-time so they can be closer to her work and family.
It is uncertain when Gracie and Stute will have the ceremony. The exciting news is coming at a good time for Gracie's father, who will be trying to assemble a Yankees team that can capture its 29th World Series Championship in 2025.
