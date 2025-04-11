The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Die-hard Eagles fan Shane Gillis taunts booing Steelers crowd sold out by Pat McAfee

One moment overlooked in Pat McAfee's star-studded "Big Night AHT" in Pittsburgh was the ESPN personality trying to sell out the famous Philly fan comedian.

Steelers fans still have overall bragging rights with six Super Bowls to the Eagles two.

Yet, Philly fans are carrying the smack-talking momentum having won those only two more recently than the Steelers last one in 2009, including last season after destroying the dynasty-minded Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22.

So when die-hard Philly sports fan Shane Gillis showed up to Pat McAfee's "Big Night AHT" in Pittsburgh to a raucous sold-out crowd of over 12,000 at PPG Paints Arena, the polarizing ESPN host attempted to sell out the famous comedian.

"You know you're a big Eagles fan," McAfee said as the crowd booed loudly. Then he really eggs the crowd on pointing to him, "Super Bowl champs! Super Bowl champs!"

"I didn't know you were going to do that to me," Gillis retorted. "But now that you did it, f**k you guys. Go Birds dude... Go Birds, f**k your one for the thumb. Go Birds!"

Gillis was there to referee a sumo wrestling match. Yes, that's not a mistake. The Netflix star was mic'd up throughout, at one point telling the huge participants about the awesomeness of Sheetz.

While Pittsburgh sports luminaries like two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger, three-time Stanley Cup winner Sidney Crosby, and Pirates reigning NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes made surprise appearances to electrify the crowd, not to mention performances by Jelly Roll, Snoop Dogg, and Wiz Khalifa singing the city anthem "Black and Yellow," Philly fans and Gillis got the last laugh.

McAfee gave one lucky attendee $2 million with a "Price is Right" Plinko-like game. The winner - an Eagles fan wearing a Jalen Hurts jersey.

Ouch!

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

